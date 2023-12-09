Night of 1000 Stars honors officers, mourns traffic death victims

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Every year around December, events in Washington are held to recognize efforts by police officers and deputies throughout the year.

Friday night in Clark County at the Washington State Patrol (WSP) District 5 Headquarters, roughly 25 deputies and officers received awards related to traffic law enforcement. It was called the Night of 1000 Stars event and was about remembering the victims of traffic related crashes and honoring law enforcement personnel who are involved in preventing them.

“We lost 750 people in fatal crashes last year and that is huge. We’re at a high for 30 years,” Will Finn, a Trooper with WSP, said.

The number of lives lost is a more than 30% increase in Washington traffic fatalities in the last four years, and Sean Donaldson, who investigates impaired driving and collisions for the Vancouver Police Departed, attributes half of them to impaired driving.

“As many crashes as I’ve been to that involve fatalities,” he shared, “I cannot imagine making a bad decision like drinking and driving and killing somebody because of that bad decision.”

Donaldson was at Friday night’s ceremony in Clark county, alongside many others law enforcement personnel, recognized for their roles in preventing crashes.

“Within that,” Finn explained, “there’s seatbelt enforcement, aggressive driving enforcement and most importantly removing impaired drivers from the roadway.”

Removing drivers like that from the roadway is something Donaldson holds of extreme importance. He said that he “truly believe[s] that every impaired driver we get off the roadway is a life saved.”

Finn said they see a spike in impaired driving around the holidays, and he and Donaldson cautioned drivers to never drive while impaired, and to make a plan this holiday season before anyone attends a party or family gathering, to make sure they don’t get behind the wheel.

“The sober you will have a better plan than the under the influence, intoxicated, drunk, however you want to say it,” Donaldson said, “that person will always make a bad decision.”

He said he searches for drivers who appear to be impaired by looking for what he called “risky” behavior. He said that includes things like speeding, swerving or braking abruptly. In his 10 years in law enforcement, he explained those are actions that are more likely to lead to crashes involving serious injury or death.

“Part of the process with stopping impaired drivers and processing them for DUI is it takes a lot of time,” he said.

In an effort to remove as many impaired drivers as possible from the roadway Friday night, WSP brought in what’s called the Mobile Impaired Driving Unit (MIDU). It’s a piece of equipment that has space to staff officers inside and gives them the ability to start the breathalyzing process for officers who arrest those suspected of dui. Once that individual is brought to the MIDU, the arresting officer is then able to return quickly to the streets to look for others displaying dangerous driving behavior.

“We’ll have all the officers who are here go out on the streets,” Donaldson said, “and their sole purpose is to find impaired drivers before they crash and cause serious injuries.”

They call the effort an “emphasis,” which Finn said departments around the state will be conducting throughout the holiday season to try and save lives.

“We want you to celebrate with your families and not be the reason there’s an empty chair at the dining room table,” he said.

