Portland man arrested for hatchet attack

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man accused of attacking another man with a hatchet is facing felony charges after a four month investigation.

On Saturday, Aug. 12 around 11 p.m., Portland officers were called to the 4900 block of Southeast Boise Street for a victim who was chased and attacked by a suspect with an axe.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult man with a severe cut on his left leg. The officers gave him a tourniquet and called emergency medical services. The man was taken to a hospital.

The suspect had left in a white pickup truck, and was not immediately arrested.

After investigation, officers learned the victim was followed by the suspect after a road rage incident and the men did not know each other. The victim was the owner of the hatchet, but the suspect had taken it and assaulted the victim.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Joseph K. Chastain from Portland. He was booked into a detention center on Dec. 7 on charges of second degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

