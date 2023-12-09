Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Truck driver charged in connection with death of student

Livingston ISD student killed getting off school bus identified by family
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:17 AM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - A tractor-trailer driver has been arrested in connection with the death of a Livingston Independent School District student.

Family identified the victim as Eduardo Romero Flores. He was a 15-year-old freshman.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 41-year-old Gregory Jackson, of Texarkana, was arrested on a felony charge of criminally negligent homicide after the tractor-trailer he was driving crashed into a Livingston Independent School District bus.

Forty-one-year-old Gregory Jackson was arrested on a felony charge of criminally negligent...
Forty-one-year-old Gregory Jackson was arrested on a felony charge of criminally negligent homicide.(Polk County Jail)

The crash occurred around 4:17 p.m. Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 59 north of Livingston. Investigators say Jackson’s truck struck a passenger vehicle, which then hit the 15-year-old boy who was getting off the bus.

Jackson was booked into the Polk County Jail.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTRE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of man found in Johnson Creek say 40-year-old Sean Struckman had ‘huge heart,’ loved...
Family of man found in Johnson Creek say he had ‘huge heart,’ loved making people laugh
Five found dead in apparent murder-suicide.
Suspect, victims in apparent Vancouver 5-person murder-suicide named
Wx Blog
Unusually wet first week of December, plus ANOTHER Pineapple Express ahead this weekend
Police on scene of shooting in Sumner neighborhood
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in NE Portland
Clark County bridge closes due to flooding
Flooding closes Clark County bridges north of Vancouver

Latest News

A 91-year-old man has been delivering for Meals on Wheels since the '90s.
Late wife’s idea drives 91-year-old to continue delivering meals
A 91-year-old man has been delivering for Meals on Wheels since the '90s.
'I'm healthy': 91-year-old driver continues Meals on Wheels deliveries
Clark County honors officers at Night of 1000 Stars
Night of 1000 Stars honors officers, mourns traffic death victims
Every year around December, events in Washington are held to recognize efforts by police...
Night of 1000 Stars honors officers, mourns traffic death victims