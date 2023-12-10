Breezy and wet start Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Pineapple Express No. 2 is here, but rain has been fairly light for the Portland metro area. We’ve seen less than a tenth of an inch so far (as of 4:30 p.m.), while the north Oregon/south Washington coast is getting hammered. Astoria has already gotten more than an inch of rain. The rain rates will pick up tonight for us in Portland, with the heaviest stuff arriving early Sunday morning. That’s when it’ll be the windiest, too.

The rain will likely stick around through the afternoon, but should turn very light for the second half of the day. We’ll likely pick up an inch of rain in the valleys through Sunday, with another 2-5″ possible for the coast and mountains. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the North Oregon/South Washington coasts and Coast Range through Sunday evening as local rivers and streams could reach flood stage. Mudslides also continue to be a concern.

We’re seeing more of a ridging pattern taking hold next week, which means we’ll be mainly dry. Plan on a mixture of clouds and sunshine through Saturday, with a chilly east wind occasionally kicking up (notably Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.) I don’t see anything cold on the way! Very typical temperatures for mid-December are on the way with highs around 50 degrees expected all week.

