Mt. Hood Meadows opens with fresh powder, happy reunions

MT. HOOD Ore. (KPTV) - Opening day at Mt. Hood Meadows couldn’t have come soon enough for skiers and snowboarders on Saturday.

Becky Smith and Dan Kneip have been looking forward to getting back on the slopes all year.

Kneip said, “Fantastic! Best day of the year.”

“Oh I feel great,” Smith said. “This is my first day on new skis so pretty excited to come up and get to ride them today.”

Saturday wasn’t just a chance to try out new skis, but also to catch up with old friends.

“Great to see people we haven’t seen since last season,” Smith said. “The community is awesome, it’s our mountain home.”

Greg Pack is the president at Mt. Hood Meadows and says rainy weather kept them closed until now. But thanks to new snow and their snow harvesting efforts, the lifts are officially open.

“What we did is stay off of it,” Pack said. “We didn’t put any equipment on there, no team members, we let the water drain out. Then this new stuff is actually really light and nice to ski on.”

Skiers and snowboarders alike flocked to the resort first thing in the morning to play in the fresh powder.

Ben Hines brought his snowboard.

“We’re just glad that everybody’s happy and smiles on their faces, you know?” Hines said. “It’s just good to see a lot of people we see every year. It’s like a reunion day, it’s fun.”

Pack says soon they’ll open a new six-person lift that is replacing the Mt. Hood Express, which can carry 3,600 people up the mountain per hour.

“I look forward to when they start opening more terrain,” Kneip said.

Smith added, “And we’re looking forward to the new lift.”

