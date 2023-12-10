Wet through midday then dry to start the week

We’ve been picking up steady rain since midnight. Portland, Astoria, and Florence have all recorded .33″ of rain. Salem has .42″, but the most is in Tillamook at .66″. The northern parts of the coast and valley will begin to dry up midday. It will take until early evening for Salem to Lincoln City south to stop. New rain expected through today will be less than a half inch for the valley and up to .75″ in Newport, with less as you travel north along the coast. There is still a chance for a light rain on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It still looks like it won’t be more than a half-inch.

Highs will warm back to the low 50s today and stay in the upper 40s to low 50s all week, just a couple of degrees above average. It will be very similar overnight at or above average by a couple of degrees. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s all week.

