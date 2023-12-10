Around the House NW
Winterhawks teddy toss collects more than 13K stuffies for kids

The 24th annual Teddy Bear Toss with the Winterhawks on Saturday is the highlight of the hockey season in Portland.
By Nick Krupke
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:04 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The 24th annual Teddy Bear Toss with the Winterhawks on Saturday is the highlight of the hockey season in Portland.

The fluff was flying all over the sold-out Coliseum ice after James Stefan scored the first Winterhawks’ goal late in the first period in their WHL battle with Seattle.

Stefan’s goal 17 minutes into the contest paused the junior hockey game for a great cause.

The stuffed bears, assorted animals and cuddly creatures were scooped up by the Rosebuds dance team and volunteers to later be loved up by those kids in need.

Some of the teddy bears chucked on the rink will find a home for the holidays as some go toward the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Center Toy Drive as well as more than a dozen other local charities and organizations.

That’s just one of the coolest moments in sports.

In total, 13,542 stuffies were collected and the Winterhawks collected a dominating 7-to-2 victory over their rivals, the Thunderbirds.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

