4 stolen cars, $4.9K merchandise recovered, 37 arrested in PPB retail theft mission

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police arrested 37 people and recovered four stolen cars during a weekend retail theft operation, they said Sunday.

The Portland Police Bureau also said they recovered more than $4,900 in items stolen from Mall 205 and the Gateway shopping center, as well as at Target and Fred Meyer stores.

Police said they’re ramping up efforts over the holiday season to prevent retail theft in the community. With just a couple of weeks left until Christmas, authorities said they are on high alert at stores around the Portland metro.

Shoppers who live near the sites of the weekend operation said on Sunday that they hope to see this effort continue beyond the holidays.

“I think that’s a good idea just to have the community safe,” Jose Quintero said.

“I think it’s good, but I don’t think it should just be a holiday issue, I think it’s an issue that’s all year round,” James Klein said.

PPB said the effort was a partnership with neighboring precincts and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

