Brother and sister in deadly Washington Co. crash identified

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard-Tualatin School District is mourning a loss of its own after a student at Twality Middle School was killed in a crash Friday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a single-car crash on Southwest River Road, south of Southwest Farmington Road. Deputies determined the driver was speeding when he lost control on a curve. The car rolled over and smashed through a chain link fence.

In a release to families, principals from Twality Middle and Tualatin High acknowledged the loss of 7th grader Andy Granados, a Twality Middle School student. Andy’s sister, 10th grader Brittany Granados, is a student at Tualatin High and is in serious condition.

“This is heartbreaking news for our community,” the principals wrote to school families. “We know this news will affect our students in different ways. Some may not know Brittany or Andy very well and may not be as affected, while others may experience a great deal of shock, sadness, anxiety, and anger. Feeling sad is a normal response to any loss. Any death, even if the person wasn’t known to you, can bring up feelings and emotions related to other losses.”

The driver, who deputies say is related to Andy and Brittany, was identified as 19-year-old Jesse Granados-Villegas. According to deputies, he suffered minor injuries and was treated before being arrested for second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving and driving under the influence of marijuana.

The district said it was putting together a team to support students and staff.

