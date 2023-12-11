Around the House NW
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.(MGN)
By Kimberly Keagy, Makenna Leisifer and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:04 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Two brothers were killed in a head-on crash Saturday night in West Virginia, WSAZ reports.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, two motorcycles collided in a head-on crash, and brothers Shawn Dakota Roseberry, 24, and Michael Lee Roseberry, 26, both died at the scene.

Deputies said they believe that speed and wet roadways played a role in the crash, but noted the motorcycles were not street legal, had faulty equipment and neither driver was wearing a helmet.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

