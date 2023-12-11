Corbett schools evacuated due to ‘credible’ explosives threat

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Corbett Schools were evacuated on Monday morning due to an explosives threat, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy John Plock, Public Information Officer for MCSO, said deputies were “responding to this as if it is a credible threat.”

Students were being taken to Corbett Community Church to be picked up by parents or an authorized adult.

Parents have been notified.

This is a developing story.

