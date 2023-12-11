‘Elevating’ life, the game with Parkrose head basketball coach

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Parkrose High Broncos will be hosting the Hardwood Invite - a five-day tournament that tips off this weekend with some of the best basketball teams in the country. They’re also elevating in the game of life under the guidance of their head coach.

There is nothing but hard love in the gym at Parkrose High, according to senior Leo Marshall.

“Donell is really pushing every day, he’s yelling and screaming at us, but we all know it’s out of love,” Marshall said.

Seventh-year Broncos’ varsity boys head coach Donell Morgan is an Idaho State University hall-of-famer.

Senior Ka’mar Benbo said, “He’s not just about basketball, he makes you better as a person in general.”

A world traveler as a professional hooper in his playing days, Coach Morgan is also the executive director of Elevate Oregon, a nonprofit mentorship program in the Parkrose School District.

“It’s a really great opportunity to connect with my community with a bunch of other people that look like me,” said junior Jaiden Blair.

Elevate is an elective class at Parkrose High. Senior Ben Livingston says it’s a highlight of his schedule.

“I’d say, it’s one of my favorite classes because it is just a sense of community in Elevate,” Livingston said.

Morgan said the class is about elevating belief in self to do better for all.

“Each kid, ninth grade to 12th grade, they all have a mentor, six, seven, eighth grade, they have a mentor,” Morgan said. “Third through fifth grade, they all have a mentor. The push is really to get them exposed to things that they would not be exposed to.”

Elevate uplifts, encourages and inspires through life-changing relationships.

“For them to get in front of this camera, talk to you, you’re seeing that the magic is working,” Morgan said.

Coach Morgan’s magic is for life.

“A couple of weeks ago, a young lady in my program, she brought me her acceptance letter for Western Oregon and Oregon State and that’s just beautiful to see, man,” Morgan said. “They’re proud of and they’re taking their success personally and that’s when you know it’s working.”

Coach Morgan said changing a life is better than any big win.

“Changing a trajectory,” Morgan said. “If you do one, but now we are doing like 25, 30 to 100, close to 300, 400 kids in our program.”

The Broncos are hoping to pack out their stable for the Hardwood Invite that will bring in top teams from Oregon and Washington as well as visitors from Colorado, Arizona and Florida.

“The Hardwood Invite doesn’t only represent Parkrose, but it also represents every neighborhood on the east side [of Portland] to be able to come here for a hub,” Morgan said.

A hub of hoops in the Rose City.

Parkrose junior Julius Blair said, “I think it’s very significant to get people into our gym, to see our players. I feel like people think of Parkrose and they think of us as, like, ‘Nah, I don’t want to watch that,’ but hopefully, when they come here, they see our school, they see our work, the work we’ve put in and hopefully they’ll recognize us from now on.”

Some of the proceeds from the Hoopsource-hosted tourney will go right back into the Parkrose program.

Ryan Menten is the director of Hoopsource Basketball and a Beaverton High alum.

“We are trying to empower and trying to really lift up the community around this area but specifically in the state, in the city of Portland, in Oregon,” Menten said.

“Trying to work with community partners such as Elevate and bring excitement around this area with basketball,” Menten said. “We have the opportunity to do that with Hoopsource but also with this event.”

“The Rose” is the place to be Dec. 16-20 for the Hardwood Invite powered by Hoopsource.

Follow this link for more information about Elevate Oregon

Learn more about the Hardwood Invite

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.