Food workers, custodians ask Portland school district for more staffing, pay increase

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After a nearly month-long strike between teachers and Portland Public Schools, PPS custodians and nutrition service assistant workers are now in contract negotiations with the district, asking for wage increases.

On Sunday, SEIU Local 503, which represents 520 PPS Members, had an event to urge the district to prioritize bargaining.

Chris Waltris, who is part of the bargaining team, said the district has canceled the last two bargaining sessions and has not met with them in over a month. The next mediation session is scheduled for Jan. 18.

Waltris said nutrition services assistance workers start at $17.25 an hour, just slightly above minimum wage, and custodians start around $19 an hour.

“We want our members not to have to work two or three jobs, just to keep a roof over their heads,” Waltris said.

SEIU 503 says there is a high turnover, making it difficult to keep up with proper staffing levels. This impacts children in the classroom and during lunch as custodians struggle to get all classrooms cleaned and sanitized, and nutrition service workers try to get all students fed during the brief lunch period.

“You usually only have one or two custodians to work for an entire building,” Waltris said. “It’s a lot of work and hard to retain people when our wages are so low. It’s a great job, but at this point, I would not recommend it to anybody.”

Bargaining first began in February 2023, but Waltris said major issues haven’t been resolved. As of June 30, members have been working on an expired contract.

“A lot of people, their rents go up in January and so they’re not, may not be able to meet their rent increases, so it’s a challenge for us.”

Waltris, the Lead Foods Service Assistant, has also worked at McDaniel High School for nine years and said he serves over 650 lunches most days.

“I like going home, knowing that I’ve made a difference in somebody’s lives. We are part of the community those kids get lunches from us - for a lot of them - that may be the best meal that they’re [going to] get all day long.”

FOX 12 did reach out to PPS for comment and is waiting to hear back. The next bargaining session is scheduled for Monday.

