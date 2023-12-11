Man flees police after slamming into tree in Lane Co.

LANE CO. Ore. (KPTV) - Jared Lee Moe,34, is now in custody after attempting to flee police and severely injuring a passenger after crashing his car.

Deputies contacted the occupants of a 2003 Chevrolet pickup Sunday morning at the Hayden Bridge Boat ramp. One of the people in the car was recognized as someone police had interacted with before and was found to have a warrant out for his arrest.

During contact with police Moe suddenly sped away with the other person in the passenger’s seat. Before deputies could apprehend him, he crashed his truck through two mailboxes and hit a tree, severely injuring the other passenger of the car and making him unable to exit the vehicle.

Moe then fled on foot into a neighborhood nearby.

Wanted man in custody after fleeing police and injuring passenger (Lane County Sheriff's Office)

Aid was provided to the injured passenger as more officers were called to catch Moe.

A citizen followed Moe and provided updates on his whereabouts to the police as he attempted to flee.

Moe attempted to hide himself at multiple homes and attempted to flag down a passing car.

Police were able to locate Moe hiding in the backyard of a house in the 3400 block of Flacon Drive and took him into custody without further issues.

After receiving a medical evaluation at a nearby hospital, Moe was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including assault in the 3rd degree, reckless driving, criminal mischief in the 2nd degree, hit and run, and felon in possession of a firearm.

A handgun was found inside of Moe’s vehicle.

The passenger injured in the crash was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.