Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a child in Dallas, OR

By Anne Murphy
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:52 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Richard Wayne Rose Junior, 60, has been sentenced to serve 25 years or 300 months in prison after being found guilty by a jury of seven counts of sex abuse in the first degree, one count of luring a minor, and one count of private indecency, according to a release from the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.

The abuse occurred over four years, to a child victim aged six when the abuse began.

Rose will not be eligible for any form of early release or sentence reduction and is required to serve a 45-month term of post-prison supervision after his release, and is required to register as a sex offender.

The judge sentenced Rose to 75 consecutive months in prison on four counts of sex abuse in the first degree and concurrent 75-month terms on the remaining counts of sex abuse in the first degree.

The remaining counts were sentenced concurrently.

The case was investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Police Department, and the Dallas Police Department, and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Shannon Clausen of the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.

