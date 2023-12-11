Mild and mainly dry stretch of weather on the way

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Models did a great job with the rainfall this weekend-- Portland ended up with 1.22″ of rain between Saturday and Sunday, with 3+” falling in the mountains. Astoria picked up around 2.3″ over the weekend. It still looks a little drizzly along the coast Sunday evening, but we should be finished with the rain in the interior valleys. Radar is showing lingering showers around Eugene, but those will taper off overnight.

Metro area high temperatures ended up in the low to mid 50s this afternoon.

We’ll kick off a week-long dry streak tomorrow! Most models are trending dry and warmer than average with a slight shower chance here or there. There’s a weak front that may try to push through Wednesday night/Thursday morning, but that’s our only chance of seeing a shower in Portland. We’ll hold on to a strong ridging pattern through next weekend, but there is a cut-off low that’ll develop off the California coast at the end of the week, we’ll watch that to see if it nudges any closer and sets off any showers.

No signs point to anything particularly cold or snowy anywhere. The ski areas will continue to hurt for snow for another 7+ days.

