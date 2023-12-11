Around the House NW
Mostly dry week ahead

Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:06 AM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After a pretty wet weekend and start to December, we are looking at a mostly dry week ahead. Some of you may be waking to some light drizzle and patchy fog this morning. Look for mostly dry weather later today and a slight decrease in clouds this afternoon, high 52. Tomorrow we will see areas of fog, then mostly sunny, high 52. Wednesday, increasing clouds with some late day showers possible, high 49.  Thursday may bring a shower or two in the morning, then some sun breaks, high 50. Friday through the weekend, mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Normal high for this time of year is 47 degrees. We will be a few degrees warmer all week. Overnight lows a degree or two warmer as well. The good news with a week of mostly dry weather, it will give the swollen creeks and rivers a chance to relax.  The bad news is we won’t be picking up any snow in the mountains.

With the calm weather week ahead we have no FAWDs in the foreseeable future.

