New Amtrak round trips from Seattle to Portland begin operation

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:28 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Two new Amtrak Cascades trains will begin operation Monday, running round-trip between Seattle and Portland.

With the new trains, a total of 12 trains will run every day between the two most popular cities on the north-south Amtrak route.

With the new schedule, the first trains will depart from Portland at 6:45 a.m. and from Seattle at 5:52 a.m. The last trains each day will leave at 7:25 p.m. from Portland and 7:50 p.m. from Seattle.

Station stops between the two cities include Tukwila, Tacoma, Olympia/Lacey, Centralia, Kelso/Longview, and Vancouver, Washington. Other routes serve stations south of Portland into Oregon and north of Seattle into Canada.

Other schedule changes on Dec. 11 will include a later northbound departure time from Eugene in the morning, allowing the train to run all the way to Seattle. Trains running in both directions between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, will also have later morning departure times. Afternoon trains will leave earlier in both directions between Canada and Portland.

Jason Biggs, director of WSDOT’s Rail, Freight and Ports Division, said many of the Amtrak Cascades trains sell out.

“So the addition of these two trains between Portland and Seattle has long been awaited by our customers,” Biggs said.

Tickets for Amtrak Cascades can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

