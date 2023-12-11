PPS Superintendent to leave district in February

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero will step down after seven years at the head of the district. Guerrero’s last day will be Feb. 16.

“I am grateful for the trust and opportunity to have led Portland Public Schools for the past seven school years,” said Superintendent Guerrero. “During my tenure, we worked tirelessly to provide our 44,000 amazing Portland students with excellent classroom experiences every day. I am immensely proud of my team’s contribution to our school district’s 170-year history. I want to thank every educator, principal, central office staff, community partner, and family for supporting our mission to make PPS a better experience for every student.”

According to PPS, Guerrero informed the School Board on Monday morning he would not seek a third contract extension.

“Superintendent Guerrero has laid a strong foundation for us, and we are confident that the district is stable and in a strong position to embark on its next chapter,” the PPS Board wrote in a release Monday. “We will meet in the coming days as a school board to identify an interim leader and begin the search process for a new Superintendent.”

Guerrero, who was first unanimously appointed in Aug. 2017, was the first Latino Superintendent in PPS history. Prior to PPS, he spent 10 years with Boston Public Schools and another decade in the San Francisco Unified School District.

