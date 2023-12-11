‘Rip City Reuse’ introduces sustainable cups

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There’s nothing like enjoying a cold beverage while watching a sporting event but have you ever thought about where those thousands of cups will end up?

For Trail Blazer fans, it won’t be in a landfill or a recycling center with their new “Rip City Reuse” program.

“We have changed out every single, single-use disposable cup to a reusable cup,” said Brittany Saulsbury, Trail Blazers Sustainability Operations Manager. “We have fans return these cups to be washed and reused again and again.”

The Rip City Reuse program is in its rookie season, and the future is bright.

“That energy to wash the cup is insignificant compared to the manufacturing process of a single-use cup every time you need one and then every time you throw it away.”

Saulsbury estimates a savings of at least 10,000 cups per NBA game and concert, erasing some of that single-use waste stream from the Rose Quarter...

“We have a goal of eliminating half a million this season and we have already eliminated 90,000 single-use cups just over a month of this program.”

The Blazers teamed up with locally owned and operated, Bold Reuse, for the big assist to wash, rinse, and repeat.

“It’s the first in the country of its kind, and now we are getting calls every day from sports teams across the nation, and we’re just so thrilled about the partnership,” said Heather Watkins, Bold Reuse co-founder. “We’ve washed over 3-and-a-half million pounds of items in the last year, and we’re just getting started.”

The Bold Reuse facility is less than two miles from the Moda Center. All three sizes of reusable cups get sorted, bagged up, packed out, emptied, and cleaned to do it all over again...

“We’re washing it with chlorine and with hot water, we’re manually inspecting items for things like lipstick or chips and getting it out so every time you do get a cup, it’s perfectly sanitized, very clean, not wet, and it’s transferred with love,” said Watkins.

You watch, they wash, it’s a win-win, and the first of its kind full-arena program in American professional sports.

“Our mission is to end single-use waste, and we get started here in Portland, but what we see our future is to bring it all across the United States and hopefully globally,” said Watkins.

The Blazers are back home on Thursday night for their ‘Green Game’ to highlight sustainability.

