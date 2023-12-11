Suspect arrested in Centennial Neighborhood murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - William M. Maingi, 27, has been identified and arrested for charges of murder in the second degree and felon in possession of a firearm, relating to the Centennial Neighborhood murder that occurred on Nov. 25.

On Dec. 6, Maingi was indicted by a Multnomah County Grand Jury for the murder of James Mack, 50.

Mack was found dead after a shooting in the Centennial Neighborhood, the Medical Examiner determined he died of homicide by a gunshot wound.

Maingi was identified as a suspect through a police investigation and was arrested Sunday.

The case remains under investigation, and no further details are being released at this time.

