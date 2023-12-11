Suspect clings to semi-truck to escape after Vancouver police chase.

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two suspects are in custody following a police chase while a third suspect was reportedly seen clinging to the side of a semi-truck to escape arrest, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 4:09 a.m. to reports of a northbound car driving erratically on NE 117th Ave near the 9500 block of Vancouver

A deputy attempted a traffic stop of the red Camry, but the driver attempted to flee, heading northbound on State Route 503 before executing a U-turn at NE 179th Street.

The pursuit reached speeds of 100 miles per hour when a deputy successfully deployed ‘Stop Sticks’ at NE 119th Street, while another deputy successfully used a second set near NE Padden Parkway.

The Camry came to a stop in the intersection of NE 117th Avenue and NE 76th Street and three occupants fled from the car on foot, into the Fred Meyer parking lot. Two f the suspects were taken into custody following deployment of tasers while the third suspect was reported to have been seen clinging to the side of a semi-truck leaving the area.

The CCSO says a search of the license plate showed the car stolen out of Portland on Sunday. A search of the car found a loaded gun and ammunition inside.

The suspect’s names have not been released at this time.

