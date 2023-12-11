Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Suspect clings to semi-truck to escape after Vancouver police chase

Suspect clings to semi-truck to escape after Vancouver police chase.
Suspect clings to semi-truck to escape after Vancouver police chase.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:38 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two suspects are in custody following a police chase while a third suspect was reportedly seen clinging to the side of a semi-truck to escape arrest, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 4:09 a.m. to reports of a northbound car driving erratically on NE 117th Ave near the 9500 block of Vancouver

A deputy attempted a traffic stop of the red Camry, but the driver attempted to flee, heading northbound on State Route 503 before executing a U-turn at NE 179th Street.

The pursuit reached speeds of 100 miles per hour when a deputy successfully deployed ‘Stop Sticks’ at NE 119th Street, while another deputy successfully used a second set near NE Padden Parkway.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver couple accused of starving, beating 8-year-old grandson, burning him with cigarettes

The Camry came to a stop in the intersection of NE 117th Avenue and NE 76th Street and three occupants fled from the car on foot, into the Fred Meyer parking lot. Two f the suspects were taken into custody following deployment of tasers while the third suspect was reported to have been seen clinging to the side of a semi-truck leaving the area.

The CCSO says a search of the license plate showed the car stolen out of Portland on Sunday. A search of the car found a loaded gun and ammunition inside.

The suspect’s names have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
KPTV file image
Vancouver couple accused of starving, beating 8-year-old grandson, burning him with cigarettes
Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser gets beloved violin back after theft while touring in Portland
Scottish fiddler gets beloved violin back after theft while touring in Portland
MCSO seizes over 50 pounds of fentanyl
Over 50lbs of fentanyl seized in largest fentanyl bust by MCSO
FILE
19-year-old arrested after rollover crash kills 1 teen, injures 2nd in Washington Co.

Latest News

4 stolen cars, $4.9K merchandise recovered, 37 arrested in PPB retail theft mission
4 stolen cars, $4.9K merchandise recovered, 37 arrested in PPB retail theft mission
Portland police arrested 37 people and recovered four stolen cars during a weekend retail...
4 stolen cars, $4.9K merchandise recovered, 37 arrested in PPB retail theft mission
Food workers, custodians ask Portland school district for more staffing, pay increase
Food workers, custodians ask Portland Public Schools for more staffing, pay increase
After a month-long strike between teachers and PPS, school custodians and nutrition service...
Food workers, custodians ask Portland school district for more staffing, pay increase