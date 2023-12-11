Tree crushes SUV, closes road in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A falling tree crushed an SUV and caused SW Terwilliger to be closed for about an hour on Monday afternoon.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation posted on the social media around 1 p.m. that there were no major injuries in the incident between Campus Drive and Condor lane.

The Department of Urban Forestry responded to the scene and removed the large tree.

PBOT crews were assessing the hillside for landslide risk but meanwhile the SUV was removed and the road was reopened about an hour later.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.