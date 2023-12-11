Around the House NW
Unusually calm mid-December weather pattern for at least a week

But gusty east wind returns for an extended stay near the Gorge
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have entered a benign weather pattern and that continues for at least another week. Your life won’t be affected by weather much, which is great this time of the year! The Pacific jet stream that gives us stormy weather is well north of us, keeping weather systems away. In this setup we get high pressure overhead and mainly dry weather.  Every once in awhile a weak weather system makes it through that high pressure.  That happens Thursday and maybe next Monday. Other than that, we’ll be dry!

With all the moisture around we expect areas of dense fog to develop tonight, although an increasingly strong easterly wind blowing out of the Gorge will keep it away from the eastern ½ of the metro area.  By tomorrow afternoon that wind will be strong enough to kick fog out of the entire metro area, the result will be a mainly sunny day!

Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast(kptv)

That gusty east wind will be a nearly constant feature in the eastern metro area through the next week, probably strongest tomorrow and again later in the weekend.  At this point we don’t see a damaging wind, just annoying.  Temperatures remain above normal through the next week and beyond.

There is no sign of lowland snow, cold, or ice for the next 10 days.  We also don’t see any flooding or windstorms.

