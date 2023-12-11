Around the House NW
‘Whoville’ recreated by Scappoose Historical Society

The Scappoose Historical Society is celebrating the holidays by recreating Whoville in the historic Watts House, the home of the society.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:32 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCAPPOOSE Ore. (KPTV) - The Scappoose Historical Society is celebrating the holidays by recreating Whoville in the historic Watts House, the home of the society. Each room of the 1900s era home is now decorated to pay homage to the classic book, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”. The Scappoose Holiday Lights and Sights contest will also compete for the display in town, people will be able to vote for their favorites.

Attendance is free and the event is open through Dec. 31, Wednesday 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 5 to 8 p.m.

