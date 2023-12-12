4 arrested in Beaverton retail theft operation.

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – A retail theft mission at a Beaverton Target resulted in the arrests of four different suspects.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies collaborating with loss prevention conducted the operation at the 10775 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway Target on Friday.

The WCSO says to be most effective, detectives were placed in a variety of locations including inside the store dressed as shoppers.

The following were arrested during the operation, according to WCSO:

Anthony P. Nguyen, 37, of Beaverton, for Theft II;

Brent T. Arbogast, 35, of Tigard, for Driving while Suspended – Misdemeanor;

Amanda P. Jorgensen, 25, transient, for Theft II and a warrant for Contempt of Court;

Michael R. Schmidt, 41, transient, for Criminal Trespass I.

The Sheriff’s Office says future partnerships with loss prevention are planned.

