5 arrested in Clackamas County child luring sting

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - Five men were arrested in a child sex luring sting in Clackamas County.

On Dec. 6, the Milwaukie Police Department hosting a Clackamas County interagency child sex luring sting. Undercover officers posed as 15-year-olds on various social media platforms. The officers did not engage with users of the sites unless they were contacted by those people first.

Predators contacted the officers and offered to meet someone they believed to be a child for agreed sexual acts. When they arrived to the meetup location they were instead arrested by police.

Multiple subjects who were given the meet location did not show up and were unable to be identified. One person arrived and sped away. According to Milwaukie police, the suspect drove away recklessly, forcing officers to stop following.

Parents and guardians of children are strongly encouraged to monitor and help their children safely navigate online social networking on computers and smartphones. Additional information and resources can be found on the FBI website.

The following people were arrested for the felony crimes of Luring a Minor and Online Sexual Corruption of a Child in the First Degree:

Dana Weston, 40 of Lake Oswego

Joseph Zeller, 45 of Gresham

Christopher Quimby, 35 of Portland

Ian Ryan, 46 of Albany

Mounir Hamami, 34 of Portland

