Gresham police searching for missing, endangered 15-year-old

Missing Greshham teen Zalisha Chapman
Missing Greshham teen Zalisha Chapman(Gresham PD)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a 15-year-old who may be in danger.

Zalisha Chapman, who sometimes uses the name “Lynx,” left her temporary home in Historic Downtown Gresham, according to police.

Zalisha’s family is worried about her welfare and believe she is staying in homeless camps in the downtown Gresham area with older people who may try to take advantage of her.

Zalisha is described by her family as a white female who is 5-feet and 8-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen with pink hair but the color may be fading.

Zalisha may be trying to find her way back to family in Eugene, Ore.

Anyone who knows of Zalisha’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or non-emergency police dispatch at 503.823.3333.

