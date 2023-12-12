Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Long-time Portland Thorns defender traded after 10 seasons

Portland Thorns defender Emily Menges is pictured during an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match...
Portland Thorns defender Emily Menges is pictured during an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against OL Reign, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)(Stephen Brashear | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:17 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns have announced a trade involving defender Emily Menges. The 31-year-old had been with the team since 2014.

In the trade with the Bay FC, The Thorns receive $75,000 in allocation money and expansion draft protection.

Menges was initially drafted by the Thorns in the third round of the 2014 NWSL Draft before helping lead the team to two NWSL Championships in 2017 and 2022.

“I want to thank Emily for everything she’s done for our club and community over her 10 seasons in Portland. She helped shape the Thorns into the team we are now, and we wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors,” Thorns FC General Manager and President of Soccer Operations Karina LeBlanc said.

SEE ALSO: 5 Thorns players called up to FIFA

In Thorns history, Menges ranks second all-time in regular season matches played at 159, starting 156 of those.

“Expansion drafts are always a difficult process, but it’s been a priority of ours to find a mutually beneficial situation for the player and the club,” LeBlanc continued. “Emily expressed her desire for a change and together we felt that Bay FC was the right fit, which in turn helped us earn protection.”

The NWSL Expansion Draft will take place on December 15 with the two expansion teams, Bay FC and Utah Royals FC, selecting players from teams’ respective rosters. With the trade, the Thorns are now exempt from any additional players being selected by Bay FC.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic police lights
FBI investigating several bomb threats made to rural Oregon schools
5 arrested in child luring sting
5 arrested in Clackamas County child luring sting
File.
Brother and sister in deadly Washington Co. crash identified
Kotek's task force has 10 recommendations
Gov. Kotek, task force present priorities to revitalize downtown Portland
4 stolen cars, $4.9K merchandise recovered, 37 arrested in PPB retail theft mission
4 stolen cars, $4.9K merchandise recovered, 37 arrested in PPB retail theft mission

Latest News

Portland Thorns FC
5 Thorns players called up to FIFA
Sugita scores to lead Portland to 1-0 win over Gotham and earn spot in NWSL playoffs
Sugita scores to lead Portland to 1-0 win over Gotham and earn spot in NWSL playoffs
Portland Thorns FC
Portland Thorns sign Rikke Sevecke for remainder of season
Portland Thorns superstars host youth camp in Providence Park
Portland Thorns superstars host youth camp in Providence Park