Long-time Portland Thorns defender traded after 10 seasons

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns have announced a trade involving defender Emily Menges. The 31-year-old had been with the team since 2014.

In the trade with the Bay FC, The Thorns receive $75,000 in allocation money and expansion draft protection.

Menges was initially drafted by the Thorns in the third round of the 2014 NWSL Draft before helping lead the team to two NWSL Championships in 2017 and 2022.

“I want to thank Emily for everything she’s done for our club and community over her 10 seasons in Portland. She helped shape the Thorns into the team we are now, and we wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors,” Thorns FC General Manager and President of Soccer Operations Karina LeBlanc said.

SEE ALSO: 5 Thorns players called up to FIFA

In Thorns history, Menges ranks second all-time in regular season matches played at 159, starting 156 of those.

“Expansion drafts are always a difficult process, but it’s been a priority of ours to find a mutually beneficial situation for the player and the club,” LeBlanc continued. “Emily expressed her desire for a change and together we felt that Bay FC was the right fit, which in turn helped us earn protection.”

The NWSL Expansion Draft will take place on December 15 with the two expansion teams, Bay FC and Utah Royals FC, selecting players from teams’ respective rosters. With the trade, the Thorns are now exempt from any additional players being selected by Bay FC.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.