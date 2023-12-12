Mostly sunny day with gusty east winds

It’s mostly clear and cool this morning with areas of fog forming. Most of us in the metro are starting off in the 30s and low 40s. Winds will be gusty up in the hills and on the east side, east winds coming in at 15-25 mph and gusts to 35. At the west end of the Gorge, winds will be gusting up to 55 mph. Once the areas of fog clear, we will have lots of bright sunshine and a high of 52 degrees. Another cool night tonight as it drops to the mid 30s. Beautiful tomorrow with less wind and mostly sunny skies and a high of 50. Thursday brings our only chance of rain for the rest of the week. It will be overcast with the best chance of showers in the morning hours. Thursday’s afternoon high will climb to 48 degrees. Friday though the weekend promises lots of sunshine and the return of gusty east winds with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Monday we will see increasing clouds and a shower or two possible with a high of 48.

Pretty mellow weather for the next 7 days so no FAWDs ahead.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.