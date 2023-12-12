Over 30 arrested in Portland shoplifting sting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A retail theft mission in Portland led to the arrest of over three dozen people and the recovery of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

See Also: Scottish fiddler gets beloved violin back after theft while touring in Portland

On Dec. 9 and 10, Portland police officers alongside the MSCO conducted a retail theft mission. Officers focused on businesses in the Mall 205 area, Gateway area and Downtown Portland.

They arrested 37 people for felony and misdemeanor crimes and recovered around $4,900 in stolen merchandise.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.