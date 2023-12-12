Around the House NW
Over 30 arrested in Portland shoplifting sting

PPB Retail Sting Dec. 9
PPB Retail Sting Dec. 9(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:50 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A retail theft mission in Portland led to the arrest of over three dozen people and the recovery of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

On Dec. 9 and 10, Portland police officers alongside the MSCO conducted a retail theft mission. Officers focused on businesses in the Mall 205 area, Gateway area and Downtown Portland.

They arrested 37 people for felony and misdemeanor crimes and recovered around $4,900 in stolen merchandise.

