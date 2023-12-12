Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Person killed by hit-and-run in Gresham

TriMet MAX train Portland generic file
TriMet MAX train Portland generic file(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:52 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A person was killed and the MAX Blue Line interrupted after a hit-and-run in Gresham, police said.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to a crash near Southeast Burnside between 181 Avenue and 172 Avenue.

A person was hit and the suspect left the scene. Officers found the car nearby and are searching the area for the suspect.

The MAX Blue Line to Hillsboro is passing through but not stopping at east 181 Avenue. To continue west, board eastbound trains to Rockwood/East 188 Avenue and transfer to westbound trains from that platform,

This is an ongoing story and details will be added as more information is revealed.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
generic police lights
FBI investigating several bomb threats made to rural Oregon schools
KPTV file image
Vancouver couple accused of starving, beating 8-year-old grandson, burning him with cigarettes
File.
Brother and sister in deadly Washington Co. crash identified
Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser gets beloved violin back after theft while touring in Portland
Scottish fiddler gets beloved violin back after theft while touring in Portland

Latest News

Kotek’s task force has 10 recommendations to improve downtown Portland
Kotek’s task force has 10 recommendations to improve downtown Portland
Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero will step down after seven years at...
PPS Superintendent to leave district in February
5 arrested in child luring sting
5 arrested in Clackamas County child luring sting
Wanted man in custody
Man flees police after slamming into tree in Lane Co.