Person killed by hit-and-run in Gresham

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A person was killed and the MAX Blue Line interrupted after a hit-and-run in Gresham, police said.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to a crash near Southeast Burnside between 181 Avenue and 172 Avenue.

A person was hit and the suspect left the scene. Officers found the car nearby and are searching the area for the suspect.

The MAX Blue Line to Hillsboro is passing through but not stopping at east 181 Avenue. To continue west, board eastbound trains to Rockwood/East 188 Avenue and transfer to westbound trains from that platform,

This is an ongoing story and details will be added as more information is revealed.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.