Portland child sex abuser gets 20 years behind bars

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of years of child sexual abuse, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Investigators say East Precinct officers were initially dispatched to a home after a caller reported a 13-year-old girl had revealed the abuse she was experiencing to them.

PPB said officers arrived at the scene and spoke with the girl to confirm the caller’s claims and then consulted with Portland’s Child Abuse Team.

During the investigation, 48-year-old Michael Shawn Goodall was taken into custody. The arrest came after multiple interviews with the victim and other children Goodall had access to. Digital evidence was also gathered against Goodall.

PPB says investigators were able to determine abuse began when the child was just 7 years old and continued until police intervention.

Goodall pleaded “no contest” to the charges, and the judge found him guilty based on that plea. He was found guilty of one count of Rape in the First Degree, one count of Sodomy in the First Degree, and one count of Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the First Degree.

Goodall was sentenced to 20 years in prison with no possibility of parole on Monday.

