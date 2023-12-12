Portland Thorns trade Belfort to Utah ahead of expansion draft

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns have announced forward Hannah Belfort has been traded to the Utah Royals FC for expansion draft protection.

The NWSL Expansion Draft will take place on Dec. 15 with the two expansion teams, Bay FC and Utah Royals FC, selecting players from teams’ respective rosters. By trading Belfort, The Thorns are now exempt from additional players being selected.

“We would like to thank Hannah for her years of contribution to the Thorns over the last three seasons. On and off the field, she was a joy to have as part of our locker room and beloved by our fans,” shared Thorns FC General Manager and President of Soccer Operations Karina LeBlanc.

Belfort was selected by Portland as the 37th pick of the 2021 NWSL Draft out of Wake Forest University. Over three seasons with the club Belfort, totaled five goals and one assist in 29 matches, starting 10.

In addition to the draft protection, the Thorns receive $10,000 in allocation money.

The trade follows news earlier Tuesday that 10-year veteran Emily Menges would be heading to the Bay FC, also for draft protection.

