Reservoir drawdown complicates water supply in Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, Ore. (KPTV) - People living in one Linn County city say efforts to save a threatened species are impacting their water supply.

FOX 12 Investigates how a push to save Chinook salmon has complicated the tap water in the town of Sweet Home.

Environmentalists say Chinook salmon are a vital species in the Pacific Northwest as a source of food for other wildlife. In 2021, a federal lawsuit filed by conservation groups led to a drastic draw down of the Green Peter Reservoir that officially began in June of 2023, to improve passage down the Middle Santiam River for the threatened Chinook Salmon.

The federal judge ruled favor of the three groups: The Native Fish Society, The WildEarth Guardians, and Northwest Environmental Defense Center. Over the last several months following federal court orders, The Army Corps of Engineers drew down Green Peter Reservoir by more than 140, reaching its lowest point in November.

The reservoir draw down sent shockwaves through nearby Sweet Home. Dozens of people contacted FOX 12 Investigates, sending photos showing brown, murky water coming out of their faucets. City officials say the darker colored water is due to a greater turbidity in the water, which was caused because of a much lower water level in the reservoir building up debris and sediment.

“It was literally the day after they started the drawdown I could tell the water was starting to get murky,” said Sweet Home resident, Kayla Smith. “I tried to fill my bathtub up with water after work to take a bath, and it was murky and brown.”

City leaders say Sweet Home’s water treatment plant has been stretched thin since extra sediment and debris built up in the water supply that feeds the plant. Sweet Home city manager Kelcey Young says these issues were unexpected.

“I don’t think any of us, U.S. Army Corps included, expected what we have,” said Young. “Our water treatment plants that should have been absolutely ready for any type of drawdown wasn’t ready for these type of conditions.”

Young says the conditions of the reservoir during the drawdown were too much for the equipment at Sweet Home’s water treatment plant to handle.

“So it’s actually not even to the level of the drawdown that’s been such a challenge: it’s how many trees and branches and landslides, we’ve had a lot more dirt and a lot more debris and a lot more vegetation in our water,” said Young. “And so because of that, our filters, they’re not set up for something like this.”

Young also says the city had to increase the level of chlorine that’s added to the untreated water to combat the murky color. Young says the chlorine levels in Sweet Home’s water supply were well within state limits, but families there noticed the change.

“When I’m in the shower it smells like I’m in an indoor swimming pool, and it almost makes your eyes start to water,” said Kayla Smith.

Other residents FOX 12 Investigates spoke with say they are used to Green Peter reservoir being not only a reliable source of clean water for their homes, but a tourist attraction for fisherman and other lake recreation. Scott McKee says he is now worried about the town’s future.

“It messes with your security in your home, it messes with your decisions on whether you want to continue to live in a community that’s having those problems, and whether people want to move here and buy homes or start businesses,” he said.

Greg Taylor works as a fish biologist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and gave written testimony in the federal court proceedings concerning Chinook salmon. He says because of the federal judge’s order requiring action as soon as possible, lowering Green Peter reservoir was the only option to provide safe passage for Chinook salmon to migrate out to the Pacific Ocean.

“The juvenile fish are pretty surface oriented and during the wintertime, we only have two pathways for them to get out of the dam: one is a turbine unit. Unfortunately, at this site, the turbine unit doesn’t have very good survival associated with it,” said Taylor. “The second option is a regulating outlet, that’s a safe route, but it’s very deep in the reservoir and fish can’t find that effectively. So drawing the reservoir down helps kind of narrow the depth to that intake.”

Taylor says because of salmon migratory patterns, providing a safe passage is vital to survival.

“They need to go out to the ocean, get larger and come back and as an adult,” he said. “Most of them would eventually die without spawning.”

The Native Fish Society, The WildEarth Guardians, and Northwest Environmental Defense Center, the three environmental groups behind the legal effort to help the Chinook salmon, released a joint statement about the impact to Sweet Home’s water supply saying:

“...We empathize with the people of Sweet Home. The environmental movement is rooted in efforts to improve water quality for people and wildlife, and the consequences of the (Army) Corps’ long-standing failure to protect wild fish should not fall on the shoulders of the community of Sweet Home. All communities deserve clean and reliable drinking water, and we are committed to working with state and federal leaders to help craft a solution that provides immediate relief for Sweet Home and other impacted Oregonians.”

City manager, Kelcey Young, says she and other officials are determining who to hold accountable for the town’s water problems.

“We are the first city talking about that, and we have been continuing to,” she said. “I’d rather not have something with the Army Corps, I’d rather us come up with some sort of solution, and I know that they are in a rock and a hard place too. But we have been pursuing legal action since the beginning of November.”

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, Green Peter will begin to be re-filled starting in mid-December. The corps also says the same draw-down operation is planned for Green Peter reservoir for at least one more year, and then impact on salmon populations will be re-evaluated.

