Turning cloudy tomorrow, shower chance returns Thursday morning

Not much accumulation expected from Thursday’s shower chance
Shower chance Thursday morning
Shower chance Thursday morning
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
We had a clear and unseasonably warm day today. Highs this afternoon are close to the mid-50s from Salem through the metro and out to the coast. Highs will back off a bit tomorrow, but it will still be in the upper 40s to low 50s through the weekend and at the start of next week. All of this is above the average of 47. Overnight will be a bit colder through the weekend. Lows will drop back into the low to mid-30s before warming back up early next week.

We are still tracking a chance for showers before the weekend. It could impact the coast by tomorrow evening and make it to the metro and valley areas by late morning Thursday. Not much will fall from this round. Models are showing .03″ in the valley, .10″ in Portland, and up to .30″ on the northern parts of the coast. Friday through Sunday will be dry and feature a mix of clouds and sun. There is another chance for showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday showing in the extended forecast. We’ll keep an eye on this and update you as it evolves.

