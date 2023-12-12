Woman says she was sexually assaulted by possible rideshare driver, WSCO investigating

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities are investigating after a woman said she was sexually assaulted by a possible rideshare driver early Saturday morning.

The woman, who is not named for safety reasons, said she had decided to walk back to her apartment instead of driving after drinking wine with a friend in the friend’s hotel room.

She said she was on the corner of northwest 185th and Cornell in Hillsboro when a car pulled up next to her.

“I saw the light that said it was an Uber/Lyft thing,” she said. “He rolled down the window and said ‘hey, it’s really late, you shouldn’t be walking, do you want a ride?’ I said I didn’t have any money and he said to not worry about it, that I shouldn’t be walking by myself this late at night. He told me this would be his last ride for the night and he would drop you off at my house. I got into the backseat. He made small talk before he said ‘you know what? Actually you are going to pay me for this ride’. I realized real quick what he meant.”

She says the driver had childproof locks on the door, so she couldn’t get out.

“I kind of froze for a second and I started trying to think how am I going to get myself out of this situation?”

She didn’t want the driver to know which apartment she lived in, so she told him she left her keys in her friend’s hotel room.

“As he is driving he’s making it very clear he’s not letting me out of the car,” she said. “We get back to the hotel and he’s like ‘I said you’re going to pay me for this’.”

She says that’s when the man sexually assaulted her. Afterwards, she ran inside the hotel and told staff what had happened.

“They walked me to my car,” she said. “The man was still there. He was yelling out the window saying ‘we aren’t finished here’. I pull out and he starts following me.”

She tells us she pulled into a nearby gas station and ran inside.

“I told everybody there and there was another customer there who told me not to worry, that he was going to help,” she said. “He walked me to my car, pulled up behind me and told me to go out and that he would directly follow me. That was the only reason I got away. As soon as I got home I called 911 immediately.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are investigating the incident.

“He was black and in his mid-30s,” she said. “Average height and build. He had short hair. No tattoos. Just an average guy. He could be anybody and that’s the scary thing. There was nothing that stood out about the car. It was an average car, 4 doors, dark gray or blue-ish gray. Not too new, not too old. He did have one of those Lyft or Uber lights.”

The woman hopes by sharing her story the community will be careful when it comes to rideshares.

“I just don’t want him to do this to somebody else.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.