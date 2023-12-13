Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Congress hosts first U.S. Capitol Menorah lighting

Leaders call for end to antisemitism in America and for the hostages in Gaza to be released.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:41 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle came together Tuesday to light the Capitol Menorah on the sixth night of Hanukkah.

Democrats and Republicans do not agree on much in the U.S. Capitol, however, the parties felt it was vital to unite to commemorate the Jewish holiday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) stood side-by-side as the U.S. Capitol Menorah was lit for the first time.

Speaker Johnson spoke about the historic rise in antisemitism across the country since Hamas’ October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel.

“It’s incumbent upon leaders to not only denounce antisemitism, but to counter it with love,” said Johnson. “The last two months have proven that we have a long to go in making the world a safer place for our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

Leader Schumer said, as the nation’s highest-ranking Jewish lawmaker, the significance of lighting the menorah in the Capitol is not lost on him.

“It reminds us of just how far the Jewish people have come in our long and winding history,” said Schumer. “This year Hanukkah, of course, comes at a moment of grief, trial and fear for the Jewish people.”

McConnell and Jeffries highlighted the need to secure the release of the more than 100 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza. The leaders said they will not stop until every hostage is returned home.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 arrested in child luring sting
5 arrested in Clackamas County child luring sting
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
4 arrested in Beaverton retail theft operation.
4 arrested in Beaverton retail theft operation
generic police lights
FBI investigating several bomb threats made to rural Oregon schools

Latest News

Two black bear cubs have joined the Great Northwest area at the Oregon Zoo.
Meet Timber and Thorn: Oregon Zoo welcomes orphaned black bear cubs
A retail theft mission in Portland led to the arrest of over three dozen people and the...
Over 30 arrested in Portland shoplifting sting
The Multnomah County Bridge Maintenance Facility caught fire in Portland on Tuesday evening.
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at bridge maintenance facility in east Portland
Former PPS contractor says she was sexually harassed, retaliated against
Former PPS contract worker says she received unfair treatment after reporting sexual harassment
A Portland Public Schools (PPS) contract worker spoke out at the school board meeting, saying...
Former PPS contract worker says she received unfair treatment after reporting sexual harassment