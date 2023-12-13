Around the House NW
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in east Portland

Portland Fire battles a second alarm fire in East Portland
Portland Fire battles a second alarm fire in East Portland(Portland Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:46 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A commercial fire in Portland was called for a second alarm as firefighters work to clear the area and put out the flames.

Around 6 p.m., Portland firefighters were called out to a potential commercial fire on the inner eastside.

They reported smoke pushing out from under all roll up doors of the warehouse, and the fencing was cut for access to the property.

A primary search of all office space was clear, the warehouse has not yet been searched.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

