Former PPS contract worker says she received unfair treatment after reporting sexual harassment

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland Public Schools (PPS) contract worker spoke out at the school board meeting, saying they were sexually harassed while on the job.`

This comes just months after a custodian made similar allegations and quit her job during a school board meeting saying the school district didn’t do enough to protect employees.

“2021-2022 school year. From the beginning of the school year, I was sexually harassed. Sexual jokes were made about me, towards me,” Donelda Weiss, a former contract worker at PPS, said.

Weiss testified before the PPS Board of Education at Tuesday’s board meeting and alleged she experienced sexual harassment, racial discrimination and retaliation.

“I worked at Open School, which is contracted through Portland Public Schools and I was retaliated against, what I believe to be retaliation,” Weiss said. “Right after filing the sexual harassment report, my son couldn’t enroll in school. It took over 60 days for my son to enroll in school when typically, it only takes 10 days.”

Weiss said she was unfairly terminated for speaking out.

“They put me on administrative leave and I was paid from March until the end of May. And I was put on a silence, so if I wanted to be paid, I couldn’t speak out,” Weiss said.

This testimony comes just three months after multiple unions representing workers in the district presented a joint letter demanding PPS address how they handle sexual harassment claims.

A spokesperson for the union coalition said they are demanding accountability, training for all employees and an independent audit of district practices.

“What has happened so far, is that PPS has hired an investigator to investigate new claims only. And the person they hired is a management-side lawyer to investigate those claims,” David Scholten, an Executive Board member of the Portland Association of Teachers (PAT), said. “And not surprisingly, they found that there was not a systemic issue of sexual harassment in Portland Public Schools.”

When asked about this matter, a PPS spokesperson said according to its policy, it defers matters involving contractors to their direct employer.

