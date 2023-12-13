The Good Side: Santa

Around the House NW
By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:31 AM PST
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The kids call him Santa Luke. He’s been taking requests and offering encouragement in Baltimore, Maryland generation after generation. But as you’ll see, he’s a Santa for everyone, everywhere, no matter your race, or age. This week, on “The Good Side”, National Correspondent Debra Alfarone introduces us to a Santa with a mission: to make the world a more inclusive and loving place.

