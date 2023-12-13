At least 18 bomb threat hoaxes sent to various locations around Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of students across Oregon are back in the classroom Tuesday after a bomb threat one day before forced five districts to evacuate their campuses, but the FBI said the hoax emails were sent to more than just school districts.

Kieran Ramsey, the Special Agent in Charge for the FBI’s Oregon office, said there are at least 18 confirmed cases of bomb threat hoaxes being investigated. More than a dozen sent out went to rural Oregon school districts. The Colton, Corbett, Central Linn, Cascade, and Arlington school districts evacuated their campuses so law enforcement could investigate the threats.

“You just can’t discount hoaxes like this and say it’s not worth it,” Ramsey said. “Especially when we see schools evacuated and the impact it has to students, teachers, and staff and certainly parents around the state.”

Ramsey said schools were not the only target. The FBI is looking into emails sent to two regional airports, one regional airline, and three houses of worship. He said the bureau is still getting more information about more potential cases around the state.

“The concerning thing is how quickly it depletes and distracts very limited public resources in most of these communities,” Ramsey said.

The FBI is also seeing a linkage among some of the cases based on the language used and the fashion in which the threats were communicated. Investigators have also identified one overseas IP address but the FBI is not disclosing the location at this time.

“At this point, with the information we have right now we’re not understanding any of these to be a credible threat,” Ramsey said. “But when they’re first received and meet certain metrics according to these safety plans each of these places have, It has to be taken seriously.”

Ramsey said the FBI is trying to remind the public that even if it’s a hoax, any threats against schools or public places can have real-world consequences. He said it’s unclear if a person or entity is behind Monday’s hoax, but the FBI will make sure those who are responsible are held accountable.

“Whether they’re in our backyard, whether they’re across the country, or whether they’re across the world, we have case example after case example of people charged federally for things like this,” Ramsey said.

