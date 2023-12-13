Local food cart pod receives additional 5 year permit

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A few business owners in the Rose City got some good news.

A popular spot in downtown Portland called The Cart Blocks will be staying put for at least another five years.

“Of all the carts here,” said Ray Maestas, who runs the Rachel and Rose double decker bus in the food cart pod, “I’m the new guy.”

Out of the bus Maestas serves drinks alongside several other cart owners who he calls his friends who all “kind of look out for each other.”

Following a three-year pilot, The Cart Blocks has been permitted to stick around for another five years in the space off Burnside Street. It’s a spot that Maestas said sees a good amount of foot traffic.

“I watch it all day long,” he said. “People walking back and forth.”

Since the pandemic, a couple owners in the pod said business have been tough. Maestas is hopeful for what the next five years will bring.

“It’s a space that has been neglected for years and years,” he said. “It’s night and day from just last December. I’m sure everyone remembers when there was graffiti everywhere and there was drug deals going on from behind the buildings.”

Maestas said the additional lights that have been added couple with artwork has helped to brighten up the area. He said he also applied for and received a liquor license that will allow the pod to have a beer garden. moving into the future, he anticipates things will get better and better.

“We’re going to add some more lights and then when we get some more carts that attracts more people.”

The Cart Blocks occasionally hosts events.

