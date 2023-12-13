Mt. Hood Meadows reschedule ‘Provide to Ride’ due to mild, rainy weather

GOVERNMENT CAMP Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a wet winter up on Mount Hood, making it hard for resorts like Mt. Hood Meadows to stay open.

Just over a year ago, in early December, the resort got seven inches of snow in 24 hours and as of Tuesday, the resort didn’t get any snow over a 24-hour period.

Mt. Hood Meadows’ opening day was last Saturday, and the next morning, rain washed away a lot of snow.

“We thought we could weather it and we were planning on opening, but I came in early, looked at the mountain, and we really just had rivers running all the way down. If you look at the mountain, you’ll see striations going down vertically, that’s where we had water running right down the trails,” Meadows’ President, Greg Pack, said. “Then at our base area, you could almost post hole up to your knee in certain spots in the slush and snow, so it just wasn’t safe to have people on it.”

That means a big event meant to give back to the community is on hold until they have more snow on the ground.

Last year was their first ever “Provide to Ride” event, where skiers and snowboarders can bring in a donation of two hams, 24 cans of food or $40 in exchange for a lift ticket for the day. All proceeds and donations go to the Hood River Fish Food Bank.

“It’d be great to have it right before the holidays, they’re obviously in need down there at the food bank so do whatever you can. But we’ll raise more money in January and bring more food for that event if we would’ve done it this Tuesday,” Pack said.

In the meantime, Pack said he’s not worried about the resort being closed for a few days. He took a snow mobile tour on the mountain Tuesday morning and said it looked promising.

“Mountain looks great, like, we could totally ski it, but we have narrow spots where dirt is starting to show through at the top of a few of our lifts, at the bottom of a few and in some narrow constricted areas,” he said. “What we need to do now is see if we can get enough snow, we’ve harvested already in our parking lots. Use our snow cat dump trucks, drive them up there, put it in place, groom it out and see if we can patch it together to get open for the weekend.”

Pack said they’ll reevaluate Wednesday to see if they can reopen and Timberline said they also hope to make a decision Wednesday about opening additional lifts.

