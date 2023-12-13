Around the House NW
Portland Thorns’ Hina Sugita signed to contract extension

Portland Thorns midfielder Hina Sugita walks off the pitch after an NWSL soccer match against the OL Reign, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Seattle. The Thorns won 2-0. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(Lindsey Wasson | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:20 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns have signed midfielder Hina Sugita to a new contract extension. The extension will keep Sugita with the Thorns through 2026.

The 26-year-old joined the team ahead of the 2022 season from Japanese side INAC Kobe Leonessa.

“We are thrilled Hina has chosen to sign a long-term contract in Portland. It demonstrates her commitment to the club and community and solidifies her as part of the Thorns family for years to come,” shared Thorns FC General Manager and President of Soccer Operations Karina LeBlanc. “Hina’s obviously a special talent and adds a unique flare to our style of play. We are lucky to have a player of her caliber and character on the roster.”

Over Sugita’s two seasons, she’s scored 13 goals and 7 assists across 48 matches, 41 of which she started.

Sugita’s extension follows two trades on Tuesday – Emily Menges to Bay FC and Hannah Belfort to Utah Royals FC.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

