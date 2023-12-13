Portland Thorns’ Hina Sugita signed to contract extension

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns have signed midfielder Hina Sugita to a new contract extension. The extension will keep Sugita with the Thorns through 2026.

The 26-year-old joined the team ahead of the 2022 season from Japanese side INAC Kobe Leonessa.

“We are thrilled Hina has chosen to sign a long-term contract in Portland. It demonstrates her commitment to the club and community and solidifies her as part of the Thorns family for years to come,” shared Thorns FC General Manager and President of Soccer Operations Karina LeBlanc. “Hina’s obviously a special talent and adds a unique flare to our style of play. We are lucky to have a player of her caliber and character on the roster.”

Over Sugita’s two seasons, she’s scored 13 goals and 7 assists across 48 matches, 41 of which she started.

Sugita’s extension follows two trades on Tuesday – Emily Menges to Bay FC and Hannah Belfort to Utah Royals FC.

