Survey asks Portlanders about public safety, police accountability

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Association (PPA) recently funded a survey on public safety and the Portland Police Accountability Commission by DHM Research.

The survey, conducted Dec. 2-7, asked 500 Portland voters their perception of public safety in the city and if they would support changes to the proposed Police Accountability Commission.

See Also: At least 18 bomb threat hoaxes sent to various locations around Oregon

In 2020, a police accountability commission was overwhelmingly approved by voters. The ballot measure was spearheaded by then-Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Last month, Portland City Council approved the plan for the commission with several changes, some leading to criticism by residents. City attorneys are collecting public comment through Dec. 15 before sending the proposal to the Department of Justice for approval. To learn more about the Council’s approved plan or to provide public comment, see here.

The survey started by asking residents their thoughts on Portland. Of those people, 60% believed Portland is on the wrong track, while 21% think the city is headed in the right direction. Survey takers stated homelessness, crime/public safety, and drugs were top problems facing the city, and 78% said the believed crime in Portland has increased.

“Voters in Portland, people in Portland want to feel safe and we know they don’t feel safe,” Police President Association Aaron Schmautz said. “We know they want more police officers, they want more support, they want a lot of things, they want PSR. This conversation has gotten rooted in separating law enforcement from the people we are serving and how do we make sure we hold these officers accountable as if that is the only option and letting all the other stuff slide. We’ve seen what happens when we castigate police officers for doing their jobs. They leave, they quit. We have a huge recruitment and retention issue here in Portland and frankly, our officers here in Portland are very frustrated from the standpoint they just want to serve. The systems of accountability that exist in Portland today are far more robust than anywhere in the country. Getting it right matters. Making sure the process if transparent and quick and people can get an answer quick, all of that matters.”

In the survey, 67% knew Portland created a new Police Accountability Commission. The survey then presented residents with ways the commission has been proposed to operate and an alternative approach. Survey takers were asked to choose what they thought was a better approach.

For example, one of the questions asked residents which they thought was a better approach: the initial proposal of holding hearings on police complaints to allow complaint filers and the accused officers to confront each other in a public setting or to conduct investigations and hearings that protect the constitutional and privacy rights of both the accuser and the accused. 24% voted for the former, 63% voted for the latter, while 13% didn’t know.

“We’ve seen a significant overreach which has led to a huge disillusion of trust in the system,” said Schmautz. “It’s a huge recruiting and retention issue and it does not make our city safer. We can have both. You can have transparent accountability, but also have a fair system that doesn’t destroy the ability for men and women to show up and do their jobs.”

Schmautz said the survey shows what he’s been hearing from Portlanders; residents want solutions.

“We need good leadership who responds to the will of the voters,” said Schmautz. “The voters are speaking loud and clear saying they wanted accountability in 2020 and now they are saying that’s not what we meant. We meant we want a system that is fair, just, and accountable and is commensurate to what we are asking for so let’s ask them again. Let’s make sure we get it right and we don’t end up with a Measure 110 style struggle where we are having, for years, to relitigate issues. Where we don’t expose ourselves to extra litigation and where officers can be supported.”

See Also: 5 arrested in Clackamas County child luring sting

He said he hopes the survey starts a conversation and to bring the issue of police oversight back to voters.

“Portlanders have a lot of different perspectives,” Schmautz said. “We need to hear from everyone. Not the same 50 people who threaten people every single time they are disagreed with.”

You can look at the full survey here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.