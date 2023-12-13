Tigard police cars rammed during attempted escape

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – Two people have been arrested in Tigard after a driver rammed two patrol cars on Friday night.

According to the Tigard Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 16200 block of SW Pacific Highway at 8:21 p.m. after receiving reports of two people slumped over in a Subaru.

After trying to speak with the occupants, described by police as apparently under the influence of drugs, the driver attempted to flee, hitting two patrol cars. Tigard police said that during this, an officer on foot was nearly hit.

The driver of the Subaru continued an attempted escape, heading southbound in the northbound lanes of 99W without any lights on. According to Tigard P.D., officers from Sherwood, Tualatin and Washington County deputies responded to assist. Additional help came from K-9s and aerial support.

SEE ALSO: Security robot will patrol part of downtown Portland

As a search was underway, a resident in the 14800 block of SW Beef Bend Road called reporting two people ran through his backyard reporting a ditched Subaru in his driveway.

With help from K-9s, the passenger, identified as 22-year-old Brittney Clawdus, was found in the backyard of a home armed with a concealed loaded gun. Clawdus was taken to jail and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

The driver was found hiding under a canopy in the backyard of a truck, identified as 25-year-old Matthew Hodgson.

Hodgson was taken to the Washington County Jail on an outstanding arrest warrant and charges including:

• Assault II (x2)

• Assaulting a public safety officer

• Attempting to elude a police officer

• Felon in possession of a restricted weapon

• Hit and run vehicle – injury

• Hit and run vehicle – property

• Recklessly endangering (x3)

• Criminal mischief I

• Reckless driving

• Disorderly conduct II

• Assault III

• Unlawful use of a weapon (x2)

Tigard police said an officer in one of the rammed patrol cars was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.