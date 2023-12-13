Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Turning cloudy this afternoon

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of December 13, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:02 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are off to a fairly clear start on this Wednesday morning with some patchy fog possible. It’s a great morning for a big delivery of toys! Through the day, clouds will be on the increase, high 50. Cloudy overnight with a few showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy and mostly dry, high 48. Friday through the weekend brings another stretch of dry weather, gusty east winds and partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Monday looks to be overcast but dry, high 48. By Tuesday, we have a chance for some showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with a high of 52.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 arrested in child luring sting
5 arrested in Clackamas County child luring sting
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
4 arrested in Beaverton retail theft operation.
4 arrested in Beaverton retail theft operation
generic police lights
FBI investigating several bomb threats made to rural Oregon schools

Latest News

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of December 13, 2023.
First Alert Wednesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (12/13)
Here's your evening weather forecast for Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
First Alert Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (12/12)
Shower chance Thursday morning
Turning cloudy tomorrow, shower chance returns Thursday morning
Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
First Alert Tuesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (12/12)