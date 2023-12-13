Turning cloudy this afternoon

We are off to a fairly clear start on this Wednesday morning with some patchy fog possible. It’s a great morning for a big delivery of toys! Through the day, clouds will be on the increase, high 50. Cloudy overnight with a few showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy and mostly dry, high 48. Friday through the weekend brings another stretch of dry weather, gusty east winds and partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Monday looks to be overcast but dry, high 48. By Tuesday, we have a chance for some showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with a high of 52.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.