Vehicle of interest in deadly Vancouver hit-and-run identified.

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

Deputies first responded around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. after reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car on Northeast Highway 99 near the intersection with Northeast 82 Street in Vancouver.

Witnesses said the car left the scene immediately after the collision. First responders arrived to find the person, later identified as 66-year-old Cynthia Clift, had died at the scene.

Investigators have narrowed the truck down to a 2015-2019 white Chevrolet Silverado 2500 or 3500. The CCSO says the truck looks to be a long-bed model with a mid-rise truck cap over the bed.

After the crash, the truck continued southbound on NE Highway 99, before making a right turn on NE 78th Street before going northbound on I-5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Homicide Unit at trafficdetectives@clark.wa.gov

