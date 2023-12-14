Cloudy with occasional showers and drizzle

Happy Thursday. It’s going to be a gray day with occasional showers and drizzle, highs in the upper 40s. The gray just stays for a day, Friday through the weekend, we are back to dry weather with partly to mostly sunny days and highs in the 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Monday and Tuesday comes back with clouds and possible showers Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. High Monday hits 49 and 52 on Tuesday. Partly cloudy on Wednesday, high 50.

Those that are hopeful that today’s metro rain will translate into mountain snow, sorry to tell you at best there will be a rain snow mix all the way up at Timberline. If you are worried about driving over the pass, no snow or ice to worry about, just wet pavement.

